ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Central Florida Fairgrounds that left one woman dead.
Police say they received a call on Saturday around 10:37 p.m. about shots being fired in the area of the flea market parking lot of the Fairground.
When officers arrived, they found a woman, identified as 35-year-old Veronica Ramirez, had been shot.
Police say Ramirez was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit or pass on their information anonymously through CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.