PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — At the end of day Monday, the stadium deal between the city of St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay Rays officially expires.

Monday is the deadline that was set for the Rays to meet certain financial requirements as part of the stadium agreement deal that was to anchor downtown’s redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant area.

What You Need To Know The stadium deal between the city of St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay Rays officially expires Monday





Pinellas Commissioner Chris Latvala is planning to ask the team to reimburse the county for expenses in regards to work preparing the deal





A look back at how we got here: The long and winding road of the Rays stadium pursuit



PREVIOUS STORIES: Rays stadium pursuit

If they don’t send a letter ending the deal, it will terminate automatically.

And once that happens, Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala is planning to ask the team to reimburse the county for expenses in regards to work preparing the deal.

Latvala said he’s asked the county to prepare a letter to send to the Rays, since they publicly said they had the funds for the deal.

Earlier this month, the team put out a statement saying they could not move forward with the deal.

When asked about the county’s plan to ask for reimbursement, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch told Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times that the idea “has merit.”

Welch has repeatedly said he still plans on redeveloping the Gas Plant District around Tropicana Field in some way.