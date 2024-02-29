ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left multiple people injured on Wednesday night.
The police arrived at Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando Parkway in Orlando at around 11 p.m. after getting several calls of gunshots being fired, the police department stated in a press release.
Officers found “multiple victims with one deceased.
The police have not released much information but stated they are working to identify all the victims and the investigation is ongoing.