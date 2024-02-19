ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, the Orlando City Council will consider extending the moratorium on new nightclubs in downtown. The current one has been in place for almost a year now.

The proposed extension is to give city leaders more time to research and do additional outreach on how to best support nightclubs and the growing residency and visitation in the City Beautiful’s downtown area.

Officials say one reason for the pause on nightclub development is safety and security. Some of these reasons include large crowds, noise, and public intoxication that are associated with them.

Another mention was the lack of activity downtown during the daytime, since nightclubs are typically only open at night.

The authorities implemented the moratorium last March and then extended it in September after six months.

The pause also came with other restrictions, including existing club owners to have a permit to sell alcohol after midnight, I.D. scanner requirements, and added security or law enforcement outside of the establishment.

And some businesses were even required to add metal detectors.

This all stems from a shooting that left seven people injured in July 2022.

The moratorium will end on March 20, 2024. If they vote on Monday for another one, it would last until September of this year.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m.