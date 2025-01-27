ORLANDO, Fla. — With another major road project underway in the heart of Orlando, some lawmakers want to make sure small businesses are protected while facing construction challenges.

Clean & Classy Barbershop owner Angel Ortiz opened his shop up two years ago near the corner of Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue and is hopeful the project won’t hurt his business.

“It has not been too bad, but we're hoping it does not get any worse," he said. "We have had some clients complaining about the parking and driving in the area."

The Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project is a collaborative effort between the city of Orlando and the Orlando Utilities Commission and will replace outdated utilities and enhance the city sanitary sewer and stormwater systems.

It is a three-year project from South Street to Marks Street.

Ortiz hopes it get done on time, but said clients don’t have the patience for the construction.

“Some of our clients have been complaining about moving out of the area," he said. "Because I live here downtown, because I can’t commute downtown."

Lawmakers are working to create the Construction Disruption Assistance Program to hopefully provide money for small business owners dealing with financial challenges caused by construction zones.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani said she believes the program is essential to help keep businesses alive during these types of public works projects.

“We have so many vacant store fronts across Central Florida. And we have these amazing small business struggling under public works projects," she said. "And it’s important that we take responsibility as government officials, that we don’t unintentionally damage a small business while we are working on a road or utilities."

If passed, applicants will have to submit an application to receive funds that shows documentation of demonstrable loss, and a plan for the use of the money.

Ortiz said it’s good to know there is the potential for a financial safety net during the three-year Summerlin Avenue construction project.

“For us to be able to get help and for me to get help as a business owner, because of construction is definitely a blessing," he said.

If the legislation passes, it would take effect on July 1.