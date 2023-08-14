ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando city council has extended its temporary moratorium on downtown bars for another six months.

The decision comes as the city grapples with the balance between its nightlife scene and wanting to maintain a safe urban environment.

What You Need To Know Orlando city council says NO to any new bars/night clubs for the next 6 months

to any new bars/night clubs for the next 6 months

Moratorium has been extended until March 20, 2024



City uses stimulus grant to attract more daytime businesses to downtown



One business owner says restrictions on bars has improved their business

City leaders have been saying for months that they would like to attract more businesses that bring customers downtown during the day, rather than the night.

That moratorium was to expire Sept. 20 of this year.

Orlando city council decided Monday to extend that moratorium on bars and nightclubs until March 20 of next year.

City leaders cited that they want to curb violence downtown.

Spa owners downtown believe the city’s efforts to curb the party hours downtown have helped them grow into a daytime business.

Jamie and Manny Carmona own Luxe Med Spa located off Central Avenue.

They have built a successful medical aesthetics spa over the past three years.

“We like the convenience of downtown and people can come in and out,” said Jamie Carmona.

Their customers come to their medical spa for a variety of treatments, including Botox.

“Since the new ordinance has happened, I definitely feel like it’s a lot cleaner and it’s starting to feel a lot more like downtown like daytime businesses than just a nightclub area,” said Jamie.

Because of their growth, the couple is moving down the street into a larger space, signing a 10-year lease.

Thanks to a retail stimulus grant offered by the city.

“So, where we are right now, it’s a 2,500 square foot office. And were moving into a 3,500 square feet,” she said.

Real estate broker Amy Calandrino for Beyond Commercial says the city wants to attract more businesses that come downtown during the day and not just the nighttime.

“Giving businesses like Lux Med Spa money to fuel their business is a step in the right direction,” said Calandrino.

Calandrino, who sells real estate downtown, says the area has been a tough sell to some customers due to crime, homelessness, and high rents.

She likes the efforts the city is making to the overall business climate downtown and says it will take time to get more businesses downtown but believes it will happen.