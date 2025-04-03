ORLANDO, Fla. — With President Donald Trump’s announcement of widespread tariffs on goods from around the world, many products from countries overseas will now likely cost more for customers in the U.S.

What You Need To Know Employees at Central Florida auto part stores and repair shops believe prices on parts will increase later this summer due to President Donald Trump's tariffs



Some say, though, that American-made products will likely not to be stagnant, in order to keep up with competition



The top 13 of cars sold in 2024 were made by Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Subaru

Experts say the auto industry is one sector where consumers could see impacts in the coming months.

At Orlando Import and Auto Specialist, employees serve about 500 customers a month. Their common repair is on parts like A/C compressors, condensers, starters, and alternators. While prices are holding firm now, they do expect to see increases soon — which means, if and when that happens, their prices will have to go up as well.

Service Manager Corey Mahar said different oil and fuel filters are made in Japan, Taiwan, and China.

For the past few months, Mahar said he and his staff have been discussing potential price increases to parts they sell on a regular basis. The increases coming from tariffs on goods and products coming in to the U.S. from overseas. Those goods make up 75% of the goods sold at Orlando Import and Auto Specialists

“Oil filters, alternators, AC compressors, lot of your hard parts, brakes,” Maher said. “Brakes come from overseas.”

Currently, Maher said prices on parts have not gone up, nor has he seen any big delays in getting parts. But, he does believe after conversations with suppliers, parts and their costs will go up.

“I would say if they are spreading it out like I would assume that they would, maybe 15-20%,” he said of the increases.

Maher doesn’t expect a big discount or any real market adjustment for American-made products either. He believes their prices will go up as well.

“They are range more in the $150 range — we anticipate those going up into the $175-200 for a set of brake pads in your car,” Maher said, holding a box of American-made brake pads. “These pads we use on cars made in America and like foreign parts will also likely go up.”

According to Kelly Blue Book, of the top 25 best-selling cars of 2024, 13 of the models were either from Honda, Toyota, Nissan, or Subaru with their parts coming from Japan.