ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Many Ormond Beach residents that attended Tuesday’s county council meeting were shocked with what they heard from their local officials.

Fran Canfield is working to stop the fuel farm from being built near her neighborhood

The Volusia County council voted against an industrial development moratorium, which would’ve halted the Ormond Beach fuel farm project for six to nine months.

The pause was turned down by a vote of 5-2, which now allows Belvedere Terminals, the company that wants to build the fuel farm, to file their site plan and move forward with the next phase of the project.

“I’m just afraid that this moratorium is not the answer,” said Council Member Don Dempsey, who voted against the moratorium. “I think we need to let this thing go to a site plan. And I would hope that if this truly is a danger to the community, that it would stop there.”

Fran Canfield lives in the Bear Creek subdivision, less than a mile from where Belvedere Terminals plans to build their fuel station off Hall Road. She has lived in her retirement community for the past ten years.

“I’m concerned about the safety here and our quality of life which is being threatened,” said Canfield.

She has been concerned about the company building such a facility near her and some 1,200 other residents.

She has been meticulously keeping records, photos, and council meeting notes concerning the fuel farm project, hoping to keep it away from her home and was shocked with the county’s 5-2 vote on Tuesday.

“And for this to happen. Five against us. That was kind of a low blow,” said Canfield.

Belvedere plans to build on 60 acres where the company would install four 40 foot tanks, housing millions of gallons of ethanol, biodiesel, low sulfur diesel and propane.

The fuels would be loaded and unloaded onto the railroad that sits adjunct to the property and Canfield, along with many residents fear industrial accident dealing with highly flammable materials.

“The safety of the community is a stake,” she said.

She said many homes in another neighborhood have gone up for sale with residents trying to sell before the fuel farm is built.

The Bear Creek resident says the county’s decision is disappointing but hopes the company will do the right thing and find a new location to build on.

“I hope that Belvedere plans to move their project to an area that is not so densely populated with children, seniors, people,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Volusia County council member Troy Kent, who voted in favor of the moratorium and gave this statement.

“I am extremely disappointed with the way the moratorium vote on heavy industrial (i-2) zoned parcels went yesterday in Volusia County.

I am proud to have supported the moratorium, and I will continue to fight for our residents, so they do not have to live next to dangerous/inappropriate uses in their backyards,” said Kent.