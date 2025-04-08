VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is investing $40 million into the Ocean Center, as the Daytona Beach event venue and convention center celebrates its 40th year.

Ocean Center leaders will reimagine the center’s vision, mission, and purpose through improvements to modernize and enhance its facilities, including:

New director

New vision and mission

New programming

Refreshed logo and brand colors

40th anniversary concert series and Celebrate Volusia event

New executive chef and menu

New website and newsletter

New arena seating

New LED lighting system

Enhanced sound system

New arena basketball court

New carpet in ballrooms

New furniture and artwork

Renovated restrooms, VIP suites, green room, arena flooring, kitchen, and concessions

Garage renovation

Interior painting

Exterior painting

Landscape enhancements

Switchgear upgrades for clients’ electrical needs

Dock fencing to secure entrances

Wayfinding and parking lot signage

Moveable partition replacements

As Florida’s 5th-largest convention center, it hosted a record-breaking 118 events in 2024, along with generating $114.3 million in economic benefits, the county said in a release.

The Ocean Center is 400 feet from the Atlantic Ocean with over 200,000 square feet of event space, including a 42,000-square-foot arena that seats 8,000 guests, a 93,000-square-foot exhibit hall with space for more than 500 booths, a 14,000-square-foot ballroom that can seat 14,000 people, and 32,000 square feet in meeting room space.

“We’re reimagining the Ocean Center with continuous improvement and innovation as we celebrate 40 successful years in Volusia County,” said Ocean Center Director Lynn Flanders said in a release. “We look forward to expanding our entertainment options for locals while maintaining a heavy focus on the top-tier conventions and trade shows that attract visitors who spend money at our hotels and restaurants.”

The event venue first opened in 1985 as an arena/concert hall, hosting top artists like Journey, AC/DC, Britney Spears, and Elton John. It was also home to the Daytona Beach Sun Devils Ice Hockey Team, World Championship Wrestling, and the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus.

In 2009, they invested $76 million to add a new exhibit hall and additional meeting spaces. After 16 years, they are shifting gears again and focusing on conventions, conferences and sporting events.

With a staff of 51 full-time employees and 24 contracted caterers, the Ocean Center will continue hosting a dynamic array of events, from national sports tournaments to large-scale trade shows, while also reimagining the future with a return to its entertainment roots in 2025.

“Our mission is clear: Go Beyond the boundaries of hospitality with innovative approaches that ensure our clients feel valued, inspire our employees, and strengthen the community we proudly serve,” Flanders stated.