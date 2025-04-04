PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast City Council is asking Belvedere Terminals to conduct a site selection analysis to ensure its proposed fuel terminal project is a good fit for the chosen location off Peavy Grade and U.S. 1.

On March 28, Belvedere Terminals officials announced that after nearly two years of opposition, they would not be building a fuel terminal in Ormond Beach. Instead, they set their eyes on Palm Coast.

Palm Coast residents said they worried that the process was moving too quickly, and said they were glad the city and county are trying to find the best path forward.

“I hope they’re listening to some of the feedback they’re getting," Palm Coast resident Jennifer Herold said. "It sounds like they are, because it seemed like it was on track to happen no matter what.”

On April 7, Flagler County Commissioners were expecting to hear a presentation about the Florida Department of Commerce’s $10 million grant that would enable the Belvedere Terminals deal to move forward.

It has since been pulled from the agenda as leaders have asked Belvedere to conduct a site selection analysis. Meanwhile, residents are voicing concerns.

“If we’re going to have something here, let’s have it be something that’s going to make some jobs and give us a good industrial area, Herold said. "I don’t see this being that."

The project would be for a fuel terminal, which would receive gas and diesel by rail and distribute it to the tri-county area.

City and county leaders said the facility could provide high-paying jobs, diversification of the tax base, and increase property tax revenues.

But some residents believe a better option is out there.

“I would rather see a different kind of company be the catalyst to bring in jobs into the county," Herold said. "I don’t know if I see a lot of other development coming from this."

Petitions are circulating online for and against the fuel terminal project.

“Overall, it’s one of those necessary evils," Herold said. "It’s got to happen somewhere — we all use fuel. It’s got to happen, but you always say you don’t want it in your own backyard, right?”

Belvedere Terminals didn’t respond to a request for more information about the site selection surveys.

An official with the city of Palm Coast said there’s no timeline on when the site selection surveys will start.