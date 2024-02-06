VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, the Volusia County Council denied a motion to enact a nine-month moratorium on Heavy Industrial (I-2) zoned properties during a packed meeting Tuesday.

What You Need To Know On Nov. 21, the Volusia County Council passed a motion to impose a moratorium on the development of properties zoned Heavy Industrial (I-2)



Since then, the county has operated under the pending ordinance doctrine to not accept or review any heavy industrial site development applications



The moratorium affects a site near Ormond Beach, where Belvedere Terminals plans to construct a fuel terminal



In January, Belvedere Terminals sued the county over the moratorium

The second reading required to enact the moratorium took place during Tuesday’s meeting, but in an unexpected 5-2 vote, the county council denied the motion. County Chair Jeff Brower and Councilman Troy Kent both voted for the moratorium.

If passed, the moratorium would have paused development on Heavy Industrial (I-2) zoned parcels and stopped any site applications from being submitted. The moratorium would have been in effect until Aug. 21, 2024.

According to the county, the purpose of the moratorium was “to allow county staff time to review the list of permitted uses and special exception uses for I-2 and to develop administrative amendments to those uses.”

During the moratorium, county staff would have reviewed the current Heavy Industrial classification and recommended updates or changes to the zoning category.

On Nov. 21, the County Council first voted to start the process of imposing the moratorium. Since then, the moratorium was approved by the Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission.

In January, the first reading of the moratorium was approved by the county council in a 5-2 vote.

Even though the moratorium was not officially in place, the county was operating under the pending ordinance doctrine and was not accepting any site applications for heavy industrial zoned properties. This included 874 Hull Road — a property near Ormond Beach where Belvedere Terminals has proposed building a multi-million gallon fuel terminal.

Last month, Belvedere sued the county, saying its lawsuit, “results from a deliberate and concerted effort by the county council to rob Belvedere of its property and constitutionally protected rights.”

In the lawsuit, Belvedere requested the court declare “the Nov. 21 ‘moratorium’ a legal nullity due to failure to comply with the Volusia County Code, Florida Statutes, and the constitutional rights of Plaintiff.”

The company also said that, “the ‘Pending Ordinance Doctrine’ does not allow a pre-moratorium or illegal moratorium without due process, like the one the county purports is in effect.”

Since August, hundreds of residents and local lawmakers have pushed back against the planned fuel terminal, citing its proximity to major residential areas, a local airport and a major youth sports complex.

Ormond Beach resident Robin Magleora started a Facebook group opposing the terminal that has more than 3,400 members. Ormond Beach resident Elena Krafft started a website and petition opposing the fuel terminal that has garnered more than 40,000 signatures.

Krafft and other residents also created a website opposing the fuel terminal.

On Tuesday, dozens of people filled the County Council chambers during the final hearing of the moratorium. More than 30 people spoke in favor of the moratorium, including Krafft and Magleora. After the vote, many residents said they were disappointed and shocked by the results.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.