CLERMONT, Fla. — Some Duke Energy customers in the Clermont area are not receiving power after a car hit a power pole Sunday morning, officials with the company said.

The service interruption started at 11:45 a.m. after the car crash. Initially, about 9,000 customers were affected.

Duke Energy officials said that their crews are already working to make repairs. Some customers will have more of an immediate restoration, as the company plans to re-route some of the power used elsewhere.

The company says that the current estimated time for a full restoration of the area is at 5:45 p.m., but also says it depends on the complexity of the repair of the power pole.

Customers who signed up for automated outage alerts will receive text and call updates. The Duke Energy outage map will also provide the latest information in case there are any changes in the estimated time.