DEBARY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that one of its deputies was charged with aggravated child abuse in Volusia County.

According to court documents, Tristan Chattic, 39, of DeBary, was taken into custody on Wednesday, but was released a day later on a $5,000 bond.

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Chattic — who has been employed by the office since February of 2015 — was relieved of duty without pay while the criminal case is underway.

"These are extremely serious criminal allegations. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “I have a zero tolerance policy toward child abuse — or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public."

No details about the nature of the allegations against Chattic were immediately released. He is scheduled for an arraignment on Feb. 29 in Volusia County Circuit Court.