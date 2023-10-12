National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from Sep. 15-Oct. 15.
The month recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.
Florida has the third-highest Latino population, behind Texas and California.
The Pew Research Center found Latinos made up a record 16% of registered voters in 2020.
And, according to the Small Business Administration, nearly five million Hispanic-owned businesses contribute more than $800 billion to the American economy every year.
But a new state law could spell uncertainty for thousands.
Watch this 30-minute “Justice for All” episode above
Spectrum News 13 is committed to sharing stories of diversity and inclusion. Justice for All targets key issues in Central Florida’s Black community in an effort to find solutions. If you have a question, comment, or story idea, please fill out this submission form.