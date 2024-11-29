SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Nov. 29 marks Black Friday this year and the day after Thanksgiving brings many deals as it’s known to be the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Many Black Friday shoppers say they are happy to be on the lookout for good deals.

What You Need To Know Black Friday deals are underway At the Target in Altamonte Springs, people began lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. Nov. 29 Nearly every retailer is putting a ton of items on sale, trying to catch your eye, with Christmas now less than four weeks away.

Black Friday shoppers are lining up and they’re ready to get those deals in Altamonte Springs!



Make sure to follow @MyNews13 for coverage! pic.twitter.com/slZ20yh5uD — Devin Martin (@devinmartintv) November 29, 2024

“Have fun! Realistically, it’s not anything serious like it’s something to bring the community together. Have fun, spend money, go shopping,” Taylor Bia, a Black Friday shopper said.

At the Target in Altamonte Springs, people began lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. People are looking forward to those exclusive Target deals.

Right now, Target has a something for Swifties called “Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour Book.”

One father said he was forced out of bed by his daughter to line up for Black Friday.

Yes, the dads are out for Black Friday shopping! For what? Taylor Swift! @MyNews13 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/uf4IlS0QF7 — Devin Martin (@devinmartintv) November 29, 2024

“I’m here because I made a deal with the devil that is my daughter who basically said, ‘Can you be up at 5:15, 5:30?’ She made hot cocoa for herself, not for her brother and I, she brought us here for Taylor Swift to get something with 35 on a vinyl and some book from the Eras Tour that she had to have, obviously some 100 some also have to have this today,” Robert Morris said.

We have two happy Black Friday shoppers! The Swifties came out in full force! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/u6oWdmH6M4 — Devin Martin (@devinmartintv) November 29, 2024

Krysta Lash, executive team lead at Target, explains what draws people into their location in Altamonte Springs.

“We have 50% off select toys, we have Apple product where there’s savings of almost $150 in select Apple products. Seventy-five dollars off of PlayStation, we have our Figment seven-piece cookware set that’s 50% off. On the day of Black Friday, beauty gift sets are 50% off, boots are 50% off, matching PJ sets for the family, $5,” Lash said.

Black Friday shoppers are lining up and they’re ready to get those deals in Altamonte Springs!



Make sure to follow @MyNews13 for coverage! pic.twitter.com/slZ20yh5uD — Devin Martin (@devinmartintv) November 29, 2024

Nearly every retailer is putting a ton of items on sale, trying to catch your eye, with Christmas now less than four weeks away.