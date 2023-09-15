CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The case against Othal Wallace is in the hands of the jury as deliberations began Friday morning; closing arguments wrapped up just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Wallace is accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor in June 2021. Raynor died from his injuries in two months later in August.

The trial has been going on all week and on the fourth day, Wallace took the stand in his own defense. He reiterated what his lawyers have been claiming all week, which is that he acted in self-defense.

“I was already nervous and kinda surprised because I didn’t know who it was. I was nervous and confused. Caught off guard," said Wallace. “I couldn’t leave he was standing in the doorway … I made three efforts to walk away and it happened very fast."

On Friday, the judge read the jury instructions before they were officially released to begin deliberations. Both the prosecution and the defense have spent the week calling witnesses to testify and driving their individual points.

The state focused on how Raynor was not here to testify why he approached Wallace to begin with. They also maintained an argument that Wallace had a strong disdain when it comes to law enforcement, referencing social media posts he allegedly wrote.

“The defense says you can’t read Othal Wallace’s mind. I submit to you, you don’t have to," said the state prosecutor. "All you have to do is listen to them post and read those post and listen to that message. I mean it’d be one thing if he didn’t kill Jason Raynor, if he didn’t plant a bullet in his brain, but that’s what he did.”

When Wallace was captured in a treehouse in Georgia after the shooting, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at the time the property where the treehouse was located was affiliated with a group called the ‘Not F’ing Around Coalition,’ also known as NFAC, and it is a Black nationalist paramilitary organization.

On the defense’s side, Wallace’s attorneys argue it was self-defense, saying Raynor blocked the defendant from leaving, causing him to react.

"Or is it the real human circumstance of a person who is surprised and caught off guard, and then in a defensive posture and reacting to the provocation that they did not deserve?" he said. "That's what's shown in the video, members of the jury."

Both the prosecution and the defense wrapped up with closing arguments Thursday night, but not before Wallace took the stand. Wallace claimed that the social media posts weren’t meant to suggest a dislike for law enforcement, but rather: “A reflection of what he was feeling at the moment with what was taking place all over the country.”

If convicted, Wallace faces the death penalty.