TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s citrus industry is feeling the squeeze.

The industry is battling multiple factors including severe weather, rising costs, various diseases and global competition. According to Statista, the global citrus industry generates $134B in total revenue.

“We are admittedly an industry in need of your help on many levels,” Florida Department of Citrus Director Shannon Shepp told Florida Senators. “I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t harken the words of Henry Ford: ‘Stopping advertising to save money is like stopping your watch to save time.’”

Florida’s citrus growers are a shrinking population. The state estimates Florida is home to roughly 1,500 growers, some of whom are finding the state’s growth as a challenge to the industry.

“As the population base encroaches on groves… it sometimes can be a real allure to sell these acres for what they’re worth,” said Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner.

Citrus acreage is also on the decline. According to the state, citrus acreage in the last two decades is down from 1 million acres to roughly 275,000 across 26 of Florida’s 67 counties.

“I’m very concerned about loss of citrus, loss of the market,” said Winter Haven Democratic State Sen. Colleen Burton. “The fact of the matter is… I think Floridians [and] Americans — they want to drink orange juice from Florida.”

Storms and citrus greening are among the most pressing issues facing Florida growers. In 2023, growers reported 17% loss across 57,000 acres, according to the Florida Department of Citrus. The decline is fueling bipartisan concern.

“Whatever we can come up with, any type of assessment or relief that we can provide to our growers.. I’d like to hear that so that we can help the industry,” said Democratic Winter Haven State Sen. Mack Bernard.

Florida remains one of the world’s largest citrus producers. According to the Florida Department of State, Florida’s citrus industry first took root in Florida in the mid-1870s.