CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Daytona Beach police officer began Monday morning with opening arguments and the start of testimony.

Othal Wallace faces charges that he shot Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in June 2021. Raynor died two months later from his injuries.

After opening statements, a Daytona Beach police officer testified about when she arrived at the scene and found Raynor shot in the head. Prosecutors showed her bodycam video, generating a reaction from jury members.

Police say Raynor was patrolling Kingston Avenue on June 23, 2021 when he approached a man later identified as Wallace.

Body camera video released by the police department showed Raynor approach Wallace, asking if he lived nearby. According to police, Wallace became agitated, and he allegedly fired a shot at Raynor.

Raynor was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center but died on Aug. 17, 2021 from his injuries.

Wallace led officers on a days-long manhunt that ended in Georgia, police said.

Though the shooting originated in Daytona Beach, Wallace's attorneys were granted a change of venue for the trial, which is being held in Clay County, because of media attention.

