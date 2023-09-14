CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday could mark the final day of testimony in the death penalty trial against Othal Wallace accused of fatally shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

What You Need To Know The state is expected to have one more witness take the stand



The defense may start its case on Thursday The trial is taking place in Clay County RELATED: Extent of officer's injuries shown to jurors as trial for accused killer continues Trial underway for man accused of killing of Daytona Beach officer



The state will have one more witness take the stand Thursday morning before wrapping up its case and then having the defense present their case.

Wallace is facing a first-degree murder charge for the alleged shooting of Raynor in June 2021.

Raynor died from his injuries about two months later.

The jury heard from multiple witnesses for the state on Wednesday, including a forensic pathologist, a DNA analyst and a ballistics expert.

During the trial this week, Wallace’s attorneys say he was acting in self-defense.

In August 2021, the Daytona Police Department released body camera footage of the shooting, which showed Raynor approaching a man, later identified as Wallace, in a vehicle and asking him if he lived nearby.

The video shows Wallace getting agitated while in the car before struggling with Raynor. It was during the struggle that a gunshot was heard.

Law enforcement found Wallace three days later in a treehouse on a Georgia property outside of Atlanta, officials said, before they took him into custody.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the property where the treehouse was located was affiliated with a group called the ‘Not F’ing Around Coalition,’ also known as NFAC, and it is a black nationalist paramilitary organization.

Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that Wallace shot Raynor because he’s a police officer.

“He murdered officer Jason Raynor because he was a cop, because he was the police, because he was a law enforcement officer. To him, Officer Raynor was just a pig,” said Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak.

The defense will start presenting its case Thursday, calling a few witnesses, although it’s unclear if Wallace will testify in his own defense.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Closing arguments could take place as soon as Thursday afternoon and jury deliberations could begin on Friday.