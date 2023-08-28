We'll be using this page to update our viewing area on school closings due to Idalia.

Major University Closures:

University of Central Florida: Academic and most campus operations are suspended for Wednesday, Aug. 30. No in-person, remote or online classes should be held or any assignments due during Wednesday's suspension of operations. Standard operations will continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Residence halls will remain open, and select campus dining operations will be open Wednesday.

University of Florida: "Due to Tropical Storm #Idalia, the UF campus will close and classes will be canceled beginning at noon (Tuesday) through Wednesday (8/30). All academic and student-related activities, including @UFonline classes and exams, will also be canceled during that time."

University of South Florida: All classes are canceled and all campuses are closed today and tomorrow. In addition, "Due to Hurricane Idalia and its possible impact on the region, FSU’s Tallahassee campuses will close and cancel classes at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 29."

Florida State University: "(The) FSU Tallahassee campus will close and cancel classes beginning at 12 noon ET, Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 1."

FAMU Law School: The College of Law will close the campus at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. All students, faculty and staff must vacate the building. Any classes impacted during the closure period will be rescheduled for a later date.

FAMU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences: Central Florida Pharmacy Practice sites will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Clinical Seminar will be canceled. Student pharmacists on rotations are to report to their respective sites as directed by their preceptor.

Bethune-Cookman University: Classes will pivot to online starting Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 1.

The University closed their offices at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Dining Hall will close Tuesday evening at 4:00 p.m. Students will still be able to pick up their meals.

Polk State College: The college will close by 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday.

Keiser University: "Due to the threat of severe weather caused by Hurricane Idalia, Keiser University will close the following campuses on the dates outlined:"

Keiser University Orlando: Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Keiser University Daytona Beach: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

"Students and staff should visit www.keiseruniversity.edu for updates."

School Closings by County:

Orange County Public Schools stated that schools and after-school activities will be canceled for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

"All after-school activities must end (Tuesday) by 8 p.m. and will be canceled for Wednesday. We are planning on resuming school on Thursday, Aug. 31," the school district stated in a Facebook post.

Brevard Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30. They are expected to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31.

School will still be in session for a full day Tuesday, but all after-school activities and sporting events scheduled for today are canceled. After Osceola County was included in the state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, the district decided to cancel classes and all after-school activities for Wednesday due to Idalia.

Lake County public schools will remain open today, but all after-school events are canceled. Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow with Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary being used as storm shelters. Schools are expected to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Marion County Public Schools will be closed today and tomorrow. Multiple schools are being used as storm shelters

Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala)

Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m.





(5000 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala) Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m. Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks (365 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala)

Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m.





(365 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala) Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m. Lake Weir High School (pet-friendly location at 10351 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala)

Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m.





(pet-friendly location at 10351 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala) Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m. North Marion Middle School (2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra)

Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m.





(2085 W. County Rd. 329, Citra) Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m. Vanguard High School (pet-friendly location at 7 NW 28 St., Ocala)

Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m.





(pet-friendly location at 7 NW 28 St., Ocala) Opening Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Port High School special needs shelter opening at 5 p.m. Monday

Seminole Public County Schools will be closed and after-school activities will be canceled on Wednesday, Aug. 30, because of Hurricane Idalia.

Students will follow the district's early dismissal schedule today and schools are closed tomorrow. Classes are also canceled for Thursday, which will be a work day for employees ahead of a planned regular school day on Friday.

Schools will remain open Tuesday but close Wednesday. The district's interim superintendant said additional days may be needed depending on the storms impacts in the county.

The Volusia County School District announced Tuesday morning that all school activities will end by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and that classes and after-school activities will be canceled on Wednesday, Aug. 30, due to Hurricane Idalia. At this time, schools are expected to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31.