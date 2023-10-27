DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Othal Wallace was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor in 2021.

On Friday morning, Judge Raul Zambrano said he was convinced Wallace killed Raynor because he was a police officer.

"You clearly expressed your feelings toward law enforcement just days before Officer Jason Raynor was killed," Zambrano said.

Raynor died from his injuries two months after the shooting, and Wallace was facing an attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm charge. Last month, Wallace was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Wallace has been sentenced to 30 years in prison with credit for 847 days. He walked out of the courtroom handcuffed, telling his family in the courtroom: "I love y'all, I'll be home one day."

After the sentencing, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young sent out the following statement:

"The line of duty death of Officer Jason Raynor was an immense tragedy, one that still weighs heavily on this agency and our community. Today, we take solace in the knowledge that the perpetrator of this heinous crime has received the maximum sentence allowed by law following his manslaughter conviction. Since the day Officer Raynor lost his life protecting and serving others, our community has sought justice for this senseless act of evil. Now, the judicial proceedings in this case have concluded, but our love for Jason remains. Always."

Before the sentencing took place, Wallace spoke before the court.

"If I could relive the situation twice, obviously hindsight is 20/20, I would do different," he said. "In the moment, the fear that I felt is what generated the reaction."

Wallace asked the Raynor Family if they would accept his apology, and forgive him. Wallace also told Zambrano that his future is at stake, but he still stands by his actions, claiming he shot Raynor because he was protecting himself.

Earlier in the proceedings, Young spoke a few words in court.

"Because the defendant decided to play judge, jury and executioner, his (Jason Raynor's) life was cut short at 26 years of age," Young said. "So because of that, the maximum sentence should be non-negotiable."

Young made the announcement of Wallace's capture in Georgia in June 2021. At the time he said that Wallace was hiding at a tree house on a property that was affiliated with a Black nationalist paramilitary organization called the "Not F’ing Around Coalition," also known as NFAC.

Another person who had the chance to speak in court was Raynor's father.

"I'm requesting to correct a wrong, and issue a 30-year sentence with no eligibility of parole," he said. "My son, Jason Raynor, is serving a life sentence, never seeing his family again."

Wallace's defense attorneys called their witnesses to speak on his behalf so the court can consider for sentencing purposes.

"He didn't intend to do anything that happened, we all know we make mistakes," said Wallace's aunt.