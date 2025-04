Plug Plower, which develops hydrogen fuel cell systems to replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles, is planning to lay off workers in the Capital Region.

According to a WARN notice on the New York state Department of Labor's website, 261 employees will be impacted.

The notice said 180 of those at its site in Slingerlands, 79 at its facility in Latham, and two at its location in Clifton Park.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Plug Power for comment.