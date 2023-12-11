A $10 billion partnership will establish a semiconductor research and development center at Albany NanoTech Complex, Gov. Kathy Hochul and industry leaders announced Monday in Albany.

The collaboration by the state, IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and others will fund the construction of a cutting-edge High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center – the first and only publicly owned High NA EUV Center in North America – that will support the research and development of semiconductors.

Hochul said the facility will create more than 700 jobs.

“This $10 billion partnership to bring innovative chips research to the Capital Region should send a message to the entire industry: New York is open for business,” Hochul said. “From our Green CHIPS legislation to Micron’s historic investment and the creation of GO-SEMI, we’re building the future of semiconductor research right here in New York. This industry is creating real opportunity in our state with major regional investments, countless new jobs, and bold commitments to workforce development and sustainability, and my administration will keep working with elected and industry leaders to make New York a global chipmaking superpower.”

This is the latest development in the state's investment in working to make the state a future hub for semiconductor manufacturing and development, spearheaded by the federal CHIPS and Science Act that was orchestrated in large part by U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. New York is also working to secure anchor hub status under the federal National Semiconductor Technology Center, which would unlock more than $11 billion in CHIPS Act funding.

"I wrote the CHIPS & Science Act because I knew it would be transformative for Upstate New York, which was perfectly suited to bring this industry that is vital to America’s national security and economic future back from overseas," Schumer said.