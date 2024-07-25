In a spirits industry where diversity is often lacking, Milton Wright is pouring change, one bottle at a time.

Wright, an Army veteran and owner of Albany Wine & Spirits, represents a select group. African Americans make up just 8% of the industry's labor force and 2% of executives, despite representing 12% of consumers, according to Pronghorn, an organization focused on diversifying the spirits industry.

"Being a man of color, it kind of stands out a little bit," Wright said, reflecting on his role as a liquor store owner.

Wright's journey in the spirits world began in childhood, learning the ropes from his father, who owned bars and liquor stores. His grandmother instilled in him the importance of a professional appearance.

"She told me to dress the part just like a businessman. You dress that way because you do business," Wright recalled.

At Albany Wine & Spirits, Wright takes pride in offering a diverse selection, including Black-owned brands.

"If people of color are representing that product, I'm more out to be like, OK, let's give that a shot," he explained.

Wright's approach extends beyond product selection. He leverages social media to engage customers, often with catchy slogans like, "Hey why y'all getting your tans, don't forget to stock up on the cans."

As the industry slowly evolves, Wright's message to aspiring diverse entrepreneurs is clear: "Things don't happen overnight...You got to build what you want. You got to plan, and then you got to stick to the course."

Through his business practices and mentorship, Wright is not just selling spirits. He's lifting spirits in an industry thirsty for change.