Plans to build a Tesla dealership in Colonie drew protests ahead of a project update at Tuesday night's town planning board meeting.
Local politicians joined demonstrators outside Colonie Town Hall, objecting to the proposed Tesla site on Central Avenue, and to the company's CEO, Elon Musk.
Democratic state Sen. Pat Fahy recently sponsored legislation she says would change how the state gives out certificates allowing zero-emissions car dealers to run direct sales locations. She said all of those certificates currently belong to Tesla.
"We want to see them transferred to other EV dealers and we want to support our traditional dealers as well. At that time, 10 years ago, there were not a lot of dealers selling electric vehicles," Fahy said.
Two Republican Albany County lawmakers responded to Tuesday's protest, calling it an attempt to cancel good-paying jobs, and saying the site needs "smart economic development."