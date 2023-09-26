The disturbance in the central Atlantic east of Tropical Storm Philippe is now Tropical Storm Rina.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Rina is between the Leeward Islands and Cabo Verde Islands



It's just east of Philippe, and the two are interacting



The storm is currently forecast to remain at sea

Tropical Storm Rina is dealing with wind shear, which will help limit its strengthening. It's also quite close to Tropical Storm Philippe, and the two are having some interaction that complicates what will happen.

For now, it appears that the storm will stay at sea, passing north of the Leeward Islands. However, this could change depending on how it interacts with Philippe over the next few days.

