After forming in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Sean will continue to move west-northwest across the Atlantic.

What was briefly Tropical Depression Nineteen late Tuesday night became Tropical Storm Sean early Wednesday morning.

Located just over 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, Sean continues to head toward to west-northwest, producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

The storm could strengthen slightly over the next few days as it takes on a more northwesterly trajectory. However, Sean is forecast to weaken thereafter once it runs into drier air and a higher shear environment.

Regardless, it will stay away from the U.S. and over the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Sean is the 18th storm of the season.

We're also watching one other disturbance off the west coast of Africa.

