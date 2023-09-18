Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the East Coast, becoming the fifteenth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. It is forecast to track toward the north over the next few days.

What You Need To Know Ophelia formed in the Atlantic on Sept. 22



It is forecast to track north over the next few days



It'll bring gusty winds, heavy rain and rough surf up the East Coast

Tropical Storm Ophelia is producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph, and will continue on a northern track up the East Coast.

We're already seeing tropical storm conditions spread over North Carolina, and it will bring areas of heavy rain, gusty winds, rough surf and storm surge into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for most of the coast of the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland and up to Delaware.

Coastal parts of North Carolina and Virginia will likely receive the most rain, with totals potentially ranging anywhere between 2 to 5 inches. Heavier totals are possible in some spots. These downpours will cause areas of flooding.

Locally heavy rain will spread into the Northeast, and we could see up to 2 inches fall, especially along the coast.

Dangerous storm surge will also be possible along the coast. Storm Surge Warnings include parts of North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware. Peak surge could reach up to 3 to 5 feet above ground level.

We're watching one other disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of developing over the next few days.

