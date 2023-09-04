Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the central Atlantic. It's the 12th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Lee is in the central Atlantic, about 1315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has max winds of 45 mph as it moves west-northwest.

Lee is forecast to strengthen as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. It's forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and it could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands around that time.

It's still too far out to determine if this storm will affect the U.S.

Most computer forecast guidance curves Lee toward the north as it approaches the Bahamas. Even if it doesn't make landfall on the U.S., it could still send swells to the coast and increase the risk of rip currents.

