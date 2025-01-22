ORLANDO, Fla. — A large grant is bringing financial education to Orange County.

What You Need To Know A grant provided to Orange County has launched a financial empowerment initiative



The county partnered with Habitat for Humanity to guide the financial counseling sessions



Sessions are currently being held at several Community Action Centers with a planned expansion throughout the year

Orange County was awarded $300,000 from the Cities For Financial Empowerment Fund, becoming the first local government in Florida to launch financial empowerment centers.

“Through the FECs, Orange County will provide residents with the essential tools for economic independence and stability,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a statement.

Orange County officials chose Habitat for Humanity as the provider for financial counseling sessions, giving them office space at several Orange County centers, including the Pine Hills Community Center, to meet one-on-one with people.

One resident taking advantage of the opportunity is community service worker Shataka Smith.

Smith says she has already learned about managing finances, but wants to sustain those tools so she becomes a homeowner in the next two years.

During her first session, she learned about budgeting for monthly bills and the importance of cutting back on luxury expenses.

“I’m seeking help to sustain financial stability,” said Smith. “My long-term goal is to purchase a house.”

Since the pandemic, leaders say more families are in need of financial counseling, to figure out how to rebound and move forward.

According to New York Life’s 2025 New Year Outlook Wealth Watch Survey, 49% of adults said inflation impacted their finances the most in 2024, followed by credit card debt (26%) and cost of housing (21%).

“A great part of the missing piece of the puzzle was offering financial counseling,” said Liz Alicea-Madera, vice president of programs at Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County. “Building savings is one of the things that we’re realizing a lot of people are needing help with and building up their credit score.”

Counseling sessions are available in English and Spanish for people who live or work in Orange County.

Sessions are currently being held within Orange County’s John Bridges, Hal P. Marston and Pine Hills Community Action Centers with a planned expansion of services throughout 2025.

Residents can schedule an appointment at 407-648-4567, and press option 3, or go to habitatorlando.org/fec.