Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the central Atlantic, becoming the fifth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Emily formed on Sunday, Aug. 20, and is forecast to be a short-lived storm. It's currently producing max winds of 50 mph and moving west-northwest.

Tropical Storm Emily could already be near its peak intensity as it enters a very hostile environment with strong wind shear. As it turns northwest, then north toward cooler waters, it's likely to become a remnant low in the next couple days.

There is a chance that the environment becomes more favorable again in four to five days, but it's not going to change the bottom line with Emily's forecast.

It will not affect the U.S. and is no threat to land.

We're currently monitoring a few other areas with potential to develop across the Atlantic basin, along with Tropical Storm Hilary. Check here for a look at the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season so far.

