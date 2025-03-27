On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed his latest executive order, this one taking aim at the global automobile industry.

The newest change will apply a 25% percent on all vehicles, and certain car parts that are not manufactured in the United States.

The tariffs will begin on April 2, and will have a ripple effect on the industry.

Locally, some customers are preparing for the changes, while automotive workers and some dealers expect the newest executive order will help create jobs and push sales in the near future.