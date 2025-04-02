WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ordered the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on nations across the globe Wednesday, bucking concerns from members of his own party and volatile markets to levy import taxes on billions of dollars of products that could raise consumer costs for American households by thousands of dollars a year, at least in the short term.

Trump said at event at the White House's Rose Garden that the move, which will transform U.S. trade relations with trade partners across the globe, comes on “one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history” and is in response to years of the U.S. being “looted, pillaged, raped, plundered” by other nations, in the president's words.

“It’s our declaration of economic independence. For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense," Trump said at the event after walking out to a backdrop of numerous American flags. "But now it’s our turn to prosper and in so doing use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt, and it’ll all happen very quickly.”

During his remarks, Trump held up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs would be roughly half of the rate of tariffs he claims other countries levy on U.S. products, including 34% tariffs on imports from China and 20% tariffs on imports from the European Union. But the White House has offered few details, and it was unclear where the data on the chart came from.

None of the warning signs about a falling stock market or consumer sentiment turning morose has caused the administration to publicly second-guess its strategy. The president has promised that factory jobs will return to the United States as a result of the taxes, but his policies risk causing a sudden economic slowdown as consumers and businesses could face sharp price hikes on cars, clothes and other goods.

The new tariffs, on a day Trump dubbed “Liberation Day,” follow similar recent announcements of 25% taxes on auto imports; levies against China, Canada and Mexico; and expanded trade penalties on steel and aluminum. Trump has also imposed tariffs on countries that import oil from Venezuela and he plans separate import taxes on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper and computer chips.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has suggested the new tariffs would raise $600 billion annually, which would be the largest tax increase since World War II. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers the tariffs would be capped and could be negotiated downward by other countries, according to the office of Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

Importers would likely pass along some of the cost of the taxes on to consumers. The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates that a 20% universal tariff would cost the average household an additional $3,400 to $4,200.

Most analyses see an economy tarnished by higher prices and stagnation. U.S. economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product, would be roughly a percentage point lower, and clothing, oil, automobiles, housing, groceries and even insurance would cost more, the Budget Lab analysis found.

The Republican administration's premise is that manufacturers will quickly increase domestic production and create factory jobs.

Trump invited Brian Pannebecker, a retired autoworker who spoke at the Republican National Convention to speak briefly at his White House news conference on tariffs.

“My entire life I have watched plant after plant after plant close,” Pannebecker said.

Pannebecker, a Michigan resident, is the founder of Auto Workers for Trump. The influential union United Auto Workers endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election but has backed Trump’s plans to boost tariffs on imported vehicles.

