ORLANDO, Fla. — Coming off a shutout victory in the Champions Cup on Wednesday night, Orlando City SC will open its 2024 Major League Soccer season at home Saturday night against CF Montreal.

What You Need To Know Orlando City SC begins its 10th season in the MLS at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium



The Lions will face FC Montreal in the season opener for the second time in three years



Orlando City has boosted its roster with experienced international and new MLS standouts to join returning fan favorites



The team is coming off a 3-0 shutout of Calgary in Champions Cup play on Wednesday night

This year marks the team's 10th anniversary season in MLS, and the team is looking to build on the legacy of its early years.

Coach Oscar Pareja said the team has high expectations for itself entering the season after placing second in the Eastern Conference table last season and performing well in the first leg of the Champions Cup in a 3-0 victory against Calgary.

A lot of new faces came into camp to boost the Lions' roster, including newly signed designated player Luis Miguel, who is a transfer from Italy’s Atalanta and two-time MLS Cup champion and CONCACAF Champions League Winner Nico Lodeiro from the Seattle Sounders. They join forwards Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire, two of Orlando's top offensive players from last season, returning standout forward Iván Angulo from Palmeiras in Brazil and re-signed defender Robin Jansson and goaltender Pedro Gallese.

Gone is last season's captain, Maurcio Pereyra. Jansson is taking over that role this year.

Orlando City and CF Montreal will be playing each other in their opening matches for the second time in three years.

"We’re feeling good," Pareja said. "The boys have approached the match in a very professional manner this time when we have been busy, but we were missing the competition, so it’s good."

Pareja will be back on Orlando City's sideline Saturday after missing the Lions' Champions Cup match while serving a suspension for a red card left over from last season.

CF Montreal has a new coach, Laurent Courtois, who previously coached Columbus Crew 2.

"It will be good to be in front of our fans ... we need to go in and perform well and try to win again," Pareja said.