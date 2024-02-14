ORLANDO, Fla. — Sundays are typically a very busy day for NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson, leading coverage of all the day’s games. When the postseason and offseason come around, his schedule opens up more. Hanson made a trip to Orlando where his famous energy was utilized in a different way.

Arguably the busiest man in NFL media, Scott Hanson stays busy, and benefits from some other perks, after the regular season wraps up.

“A commercial shoot is different from a RedZone show for me because I can take unlimited bathroom breaks during a commercial shoot, which is a bonus for me,” Hanson, who spends hours on set, said as he laughed.

The NFL Redzone host has become synonymous with the word ‘energy,’ leading seven hours of uninterrupted football every Sunday. He can sell the product on the field like few others, and he can also help sell other products and services.

“I think Mechanical One hired me for that energy and enthusiasm, so I’m trying to bring that Redzone flare to this commercial shoot,” said Hanson.

RedZone is an intimate experience with a level of trust that Scott Hanson will hit all the major plays and touchdowns, giving the most updated information, so fans return weekly. That connection and trust is what local Orlando home services company Mechanical One wants to convey in their advertisement and in their service.

“He has these people who tune in for 7 hours,” said Mechanical One owner Jason James. “They trust him for 7 hours of content in front of their family and he takes a lot of pride in that and I see what his efforts are off camera. Building on that trust will pay dividends far beyond marketing and other components are. It’s really focused on the customer and earning and keeping their trust.”

Scott returned to Florida recently, a place he knows well after working in the Tampa media market to help out with some local advertising.

“I was Santa Claus in the 5th grade play of Holy Family Elementary in Rochester, Michigan. I’m sure you saw my credit for that on IMDB,” Hanson said.

Scott is not an actor admittedly, but knows his work as a broadcaster and a real, energetic and passionate person helps him in these opportunities.

“One big difference between the commercial and RedZone is a script. I speak extemporaneously for seven straight hours on NFL RedZone. Here I get a script. There’s a thought, a mission, a certain gist that needs to be communicated. And I just try and do that as the producers, the writers and the directors lead me,” said Hanson.

Mechanical One pulled out the stops to get a reputable brand ambassador like Scott, which helps the local company of Central Florida grow. Scott has seen similar growth through his time with RedZone.

“NFL RedZone started in 2009 and it has exploded to the point where there’s not a day that goes by in my life where people don’t walk up to me and say, RedZone changed the way I watch football,” said Hanson. “I watch football that way and that way as my preferred way now. And that’s a real thrill. And it’s a big responsibility, too, because being like the soundtrack for people’s NFL Sundays is a big, big deal. The storylines are compelling, the drama is real, and then the television ratings are going to follow.”