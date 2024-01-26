ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will start their 2024 National Women’s Soccer League regular season in Louisville before heading home for two games at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Pride kick off the season against Louisville Racing FC at 4 p.m. March 16.

Then they come home to take on Angel City FC at 8 p.m. March 22, their first match that is part of a new streaming deal with Amazon Prime that will begin each regular-season weekend with Friday night NWSL matches on Prime Video.

Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. March 29 in Orlando against the Chicago Red Stars.

The Pride also will face expansion club Bay FC at home on May 11 and see the returning Utah Royals twice for the first time — on the road at 9:30 p.m. April 12 and at home June 21, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

Their longest home stand will be three matches from May 1 to May 11.

Under a new four-year digital media rights deal, more than 121 NWSL games will be on national platforms, CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports. Select Pride regular-season matches will be broadcast locally over the air in the Greater Orlando area, with dates and more information to be announced at a later date.

Orlando Pride 2024 regular-season schedule