ORLANDO, Fla. — Oscar Pareja will remain with Orlando City through at least the 2025 season after the Major League Soccer club announced it had agreed on a new two-year contract with the head coach.

The contract ensured stability in the team's direction after Pareja's previous contract expired at the end of the 2023 season. Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

"Oscar has been integral to what we are building, and his leadership and dedication to winning championships has set an example for everyone at our club,” Orlando City SC Chairperson Mark Wilf said. “Oscar takes great pride in representing Orlando City SC and has established a culture that embodies everything our organization is about and a team of which our fans can be proud. The positive relationships and respect Oscar creates with his players has built a critical foundation for success. We are excited to have Oscar continue to lead us into the future.”

Since taking over as Orlando City’s coach before the 2020 season, Pareja has led the Lions to a 70-37-42 record, leading the club to four-consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, back-to-back appearances in CONCACAF Champions Cup (formerly known as CONCACAF Champions League), an MLS is Back Tournament Final appearance and the club’s first trophy in its MLS era by winning the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Lions have also set club records for most wins and points in a season.

"I first want to say how grateful I am to the Wilf family and the whole ownership group for the support that they’ve given us and allowing us to create the culture here that we have built these last few years,” Pareja said. “The support that the fans have shown us has been incredible through everything, and along with everyone working at the club, they’ve made me feel like this is home. We know that there are things left that we want to achieve here in Orlando, and I feel like we can accomplish those objectives. I’m excited to stay here in Orlando and for what’s to come.”

Before coming to Orlando four years ago, Pareja spent one season at the helm of Club Tijuana of Liga MX and five seasons as FC Dallas' coach. While in Dallas, that club compiled a 78-49-43 record, featuring a 2016 season that included a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title, the MLS Supporters’ Shield and MLS Coach of the Year honors. He worked directly with City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi to develop one of the most successful MLS organizations, from Academy to First Team. They have brought that work to Orlando City.

