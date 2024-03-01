KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — NASA and SpaceX are trying again to send the four-person Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station on Sunday night after standing down the night before because of high winds.

What You Need To Know The launch is set for Sunday at 10:53 p.m. ET





The Endeavour will send its four crew to the International Space Station

Get more space coverage here ▶



🔻Scroll down to watch the launch🔻

Countdown to liftoff

It was set to go up at 11:16 p.m. ET, Saturday, but NASA officials said that they were scrubbing the mission due to unfavorable weather. The forecast was a bit iffy, with a 40% chance of good liftoff conditions, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. The main concerns were the flight through precipitation, thick cloud layer and the cumulus cloud rules.

This is not the first time Mother Nature has put a hold on this launch. Originally, it was going to be sent up at 12:04 a.m. ET, Friday, but NASA stated that weather conditions were not ideal.

The next attempt for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to send up NASA astronauts Cmdr. Matthew Dominick, pilot Michael Barratt, and mission specialists Jeanette Epps and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the ISS will be Sunday, March 2, stated NASA.

The instantaneous launch window will open at 10:53 p.m. ET, stated NASA. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to leave from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, confirmed SpaceX.

The squadron will is giving a 75% chance of good launch weather for Sunday's flight, with the only concerns being the flight through precipitation and cumulus cloud rule.

If it does not go up on Sunday, the next attempt will be Monday, March 4, at 10:31 p.m. ET



Going to the ISS

The Falcon’s first-stage booster, B1083, is brand new, meaning the Crew-8 mission is the first one for this little rocket.

After the stage separation, the first-stage booster is expected to land at Landing Zone 1. So expect a sonic boom.



The Dragon capsule named Endeavour has a few missions under its belt. The 26.7-foot-tall (8.1 meters) space taxis that will send the four crewmembers has successfully carried out the following missions.

“Lifting off from Launch Pad 39A on a Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon will accelerate to approximately 17,500 mph, to dock with the space station,” NASA stated.

Those are some fast speeds. Learn how NASA astronauts train to deal with them.

For the Dragon to move that fast, it is all thanks to the 229.6-foot-tall (69.9 meters) Falcon 9 rocket and its nine Merlin engines. Because of those engines, the rocket can lift a payload of 50,265 pounds and send it to low-Earth orbit, which is where the ISS is.

The Endeavour will dock autonomously with the ISS’s Harmony module, but the crew can take the controls and pilot it themselves, if needed.

About the mission

While NASA says that the crew members will spend several months onboard the ISS, usually it is about six months if we look at past crewed missions.

And they will not be alone. They will belong to the ISS’s Expedition 69 and 70. An expedition means the current crew in the International Space Station.

Before the Crew-8 joins them, there are currently seven crew members on the floating laboratory. They recently had guests from the Ax-3 mission.

The Crew-8 will conduct more than 200 experiments and demonstrate technology.

“Experiments include using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases, studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plants at a cellular level, and testing whether wearing pressure cuffs on the legs could prevent fluid shifts and reduce health problems in astronauts,” NASA explained.

Watch the launch