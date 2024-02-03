FLORIDA — SpaceX and NASA announced that the Axiom Space’s Ax-3 crew will be able to leave the International Space Station on Tuesday after poor weather delayed the first two attempts.

What You Need To Know The splashdown was postponed again due to weather concerns





SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will take Axiom Space's Ax-3 back down to Earth





The splashdown is now expected to happen on Tuesday; no time has been announced yet

Axiom Space’s Cmdr. Michael López-Alegría, pilot Walter Villadei, and mission specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt will undock from the International Space Station on Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. ET, after spending more than two weeks in the floating laboratory, stated SpaceX and NASA.

SpaceX was used to take the Ax-3 crew to the ISS and back down with both its Falcon 9 rocket and spacecraft.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft named Freedom will undock from the ISS’s Harmony module and take about a nine-hour commute back down to Earth, where it will splash down off the coast of Florida early Tuesday evening.

“After performing a series of burns to move away from the space station, Dragon will conduct multiple orbit-lowering maneuvers, jettison its trunk, and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere before splashing down off the coast of Florida,” SpaceX explained.

And coming back down to Earth will be one heck of a ride. Using information from previous splashdowns, here is how it will look: A series of parachute deployments on the Dragon will slow the spacecraft from an orbital speed of about 17,500 mph (2,816 kph) to 350 mph (482 kph) when it reaches atmospheric re-entry.

Then the Freedom will gently splash down at 16 mph (25 kph) off the coast of Florida.

Trying to get home again

Originally, the Ax-3 crew was supposed to undock from the ISS on Saturday but poor weather scrubbed that attempt.

The second try was going to be on Monday, but once again, the weather was a concerned.

Due to unfavorable recovery conditions off the coast of Florida, we are now targeting no earlier than Monday, February 5 for Dragon and the Ax-3 crew to undock from the @space_station. Teams will continue to monitor weather ahead of the next undocking opportunity — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 3, 2024

How the Ax-3 mission started

The Falcon 9 rocket — that took Freedom with her four passengers to the ISS where they joined the seven-member Expedition 70 crew – left Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Axiom Space, a private space company based in Texas, has sent a total of three crewed missions to the ISS. This latest mission, Ax-3, brought with them more than 30 experiments from other companies and universities to be tested.

On the launch day, Axiom Space President Matt Ondler told Spectrum News that commercial space is giving countries, businesses and universities a chance to leave the Earth.

“We think this is probably the future in that, you know, countries want to be involved in space and many have not had the opportunity through the ISS. We are really providing countries this opportunity,” he said.