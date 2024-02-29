The Space X Falcon 9 stands tall at Pad 39A, and on top, the Endeavour Crew Dragon is ready to take the four-member Crew 8 to the International Space Station. But the crew has an extra day on Earth since the launch has been pushed back to Saturday night.

The launch was originally set for Friday at 12:04 a.m. ET but it was pushed back to Saturday at 11:16 p.m. ET, stated SpaceX. NASA cited “unfavorable weather conditions” as the reason behind the change of launch date.

The mission is a partnership between NASA and SpaceX to prep for this latest astronaut mission, dating back to the early demo flights.

“Pouring through all that data, all the leak checks and checkouts, that are required to get it ready to fly,” said John Posey, NASA Crew Dragon engineer, of the mission’s status.

The Crew-8 team landed at Kennedy Space Center Sunday afternoon.

NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin are readying for launch and a six-month stay at the orbiting outpost.

Posey hopes each mission inspires future generations.

“We hope that kids will be inspired to go and work in that field, learn what it takes to do spaceflight safely, and come and join the work,” he said.

SpaceX will soon be launching crews from Pad 40 next door at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station once the certification process wraps.

That could happen in the very near future.