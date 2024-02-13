KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — It is a Valentine’s Day treat for space lovers: A very early Wednesday morning SpaceX launch of Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission, which might be the first private commercial company to land on the moon.

What You Need To Know SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will send Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander to the moon





The instantaneous launch is at 12:57 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024





The IM-1 mission will leave Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center





Scroll down to learn more about the mission and the payloads going to the moon





RELATED coverage: Intuitive Machines CEO: Space and moon is the next commercial endeavor Get more space coverage here ▶



🔻Scroll down to watch the launch🔻

Countdown to launch

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to have an instantaneous launch at 12:57 a.m. ET as it leaves Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, stated the company.

Spectrum News meteorologist Maureen McCann said that the weather should hold for the launch as skies will be clear and the winds are expected to subside, with the overnight lows in the 40s.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave a 95% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being the thick cloud layer rule.

Go here to learn about NASA’s launch weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket.

If the launch is pushed back, the next attempt will be Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

A big history for a little booster

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster, named B1060, is only 4 inches shy of 230 feet in height (70 meters), but it has an impressive 17 launches to its resume.

After the stage separation, the rocket is expected to land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, stated SpaceX.

That means a sonic boom may be heard for many miles away.

About the IM-1 mission

Intuitive Machines is hoping to be the first private commercial company to land on the moon with its lunar lander, the Nova-C.

The IM-1 Nova C lunar lander is 14 feet (4.3 meters) tall and weighs 1,488 pounds (675 kilograms). And it is packed with small payloads, like experiments and equipment, to be delivered to crater Malapert A, near the south pole of the moon.

These payloads are from NASA, private companies and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as seen below in the graphic.

NASA is predicting that the Nova-C lunar lander will land on the moon next week.

“If launch occurs any time in the three-day window in February, the landing will take place on February 22. The lander is capable of operating for about 14 Earth days in sunlight,” the U.S. space agency stated.

The IM-1 landing sequence lasts approximately two minutes. Within that time, every heartbeat within our team resonates with the weight of anticipation as we strive to fulfill the lunar aspirations of an entire country. For more information and mission updates, visit our IM-1… pic.twitter.com/WHMoYNw2EV — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 11, 2024

The IM-1 mission was originally set to be launched on Friday, Jan. 12, but Intuitive Machines stated it had to make an adjustment due to a change in SpaceX’s launch schedule.

Why space is the next big economic market

In a previous interview with Spectrum News, co-founder and CEO of Intuitive Machines Steve Altemus said that space is an evolution of a commercial market and not only is there an interest, but a need for it.

“Today, there are over a dozen landers being built, which is a new market, and because there were no lunar landers, there were no payloads or science instruments being commercially built for the moon. So, as we started to build our lunar program and offer services to fly commercial and civil equipment, instruments, and payload packages to the moon, the interest started,” Altemus stated.

The Houston-based Intuitive Machines was selected for the IM-1 mission as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The company received $77.5 million for the contract.

The program allows NASA to work with various companies to deliver science, experiments and technology to Earth’s lunar sister.

Altemus stated that while there have been failures in reaching the moon for both space agencies and companies (such as Astrobotic’s Peregrine that suffered a fuel anomaly and ended up crashing back down to Earth), but he sees them as the first steps to getting it right.

“When we think about the moon and the chances of crashing on the surface of the Moon or on the way to the moon, I have to think about all of what has happened before us and how much success we create every day. Every day we move forward one step closer to pushing the boundaries of success of commercial flights to the moon and we are prepared,” Altemus explained.

Watch the launch