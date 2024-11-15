A state Supreme Court judge has rejected a Department of Environmental Conservation decision on a crypto mining and power plant in the Finger Lakes.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. on Seneca Lake in Yates County is celebrating the ruling.

New York Supreme Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo rejected a previous decision by the state DEC to deny Greenidge an air permit, saying the agency's denial was affected by arbitrary and capricious errors of law.

The judge also wrote the final denial had no rational basis in state climate laws.

Greenidge management released a statement that said in part:

“Going forward, we hope the DEC will listen to the court and begin working collaboratively with Greenidge to finalize a new permit, consistent with the court’s rebuke of the state’s decision and for the benefit of New York state.”