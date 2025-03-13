ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Aug. 16 at 11:12 p.m., 36-year-old Lafayama Chapman stopped at Hooked Fish Market on Driving Park Avenue, where a drunk driver crashed, causing Chapman's death. Seven months later, the market has reopened, and the owner is ready to serve the community again.

"It is kind of tough at times when we think about what happened and how it happened. This is a celebration for us to get past and move on," said Kenneth Rivers, owner of Hooked Fish Market.

The loss of 36-year-old Lafayama Chapman left a void in the community, and his absence is deeply felt. While the market has undergone a transformation with a fresh design, its mission remains unchanged — to serve and uplift the neighborhood.

"The front end is brand new. We got a new image on the back wall. We had to have Hook busting out the walls. They came in the car, so we are busting back out. The floor has the feeling of walking on water," expressed Rivers.

The reopening was about more than just business — it was a tribute to Chapman. Rivers honored his memory by presenting his family with a plaque to ensure he is never forgotten.

"He was a dear friend to me. He was a dear friend to this community. He will forever be missed, but never forgotten," added Rivers.

During the reopening, the crowd held a moment of silence for Chapman, fondly known as "Laffy." His family members shared their appreciation for the tribute.

"Definitely is a very good feeling to see that he meant so much to the gentleman and the community," said Stephanie Ballard-Foster, Chapman’s cousin.

"What a beautiful thing that they did to honor him. They are good people, and Laffy will be missed," expressed Constance Newton Jackson, Chapman’s aunt.

For Rivers, the reopening also symbolizes a second chance.

"I was provided a second chance, and I will dedicate my life to giving other people the same opportunity. Let’s eat!" he declared.

Customers eagerly lined up to support the business, celebrating its return with their favorite meals.

"I just came down to support him. His food is good," said one customer.

"My favorite dish that I always get every Friday is fried catfish, dirty rice, mac and cheese, and the baked beans — to die for," another customer shared.

While tragedy may have paused business, it couldn’t break the spirit of the community.

"He does a lot for the community, a lot! He makes me proud, you know? He shows me what I can do for the community," said Jesus Canales, a friend of Rivers.

As customers enjoyed their meals, the excitement in the air was undeniable.

"I got the haddock plate, and it smells so good. I cannot wait to get home to enjoy it, and I will leave it at that — peace out!" a customer said with enthusiasm.

With overwhelming support from the community, Hooked Fish Market is not just back in business — it’s a renewed symbol of resilience, friendship and giving back.