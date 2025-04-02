MT. MORRIS, N.Y. — New York state's clean energy plan to use 70% renewable energy by 2030 just got a power boost after the state tapped energy sector experts to help drive toward that goal.

What You Need To Know Morris Ridge Solar is 177 MW, which is enough energy to power 47,000 homes



It is the first grid-scale solar project operational in New York state, according to the company



It will bring the town, county and school districts one million dollars in new revenues in its first year of operation

In Livingston County, owner-operator EDF Renewables built what it says is the state's first operational grid-scale solar farm. The Morris Ridge Solar project is now online and delivering electricity to New York's power grid.

Morris Ridge Solar is expected to generate enough energy to meet the needs of more than 47,000 households, the company says. It has 370,000 solar panels generating 177 megawatts.

EDF Renewables bid and won a contract through NYSERDA in 2017 for the project.

"We are very proud to be the first grid-scale operational project in the state," said Haylee Ferington, community relations manager for EDF Renewables. “Just last week the site reached full operating capacity. The solar panels follow the sun east to west all day long as the sun moves. They are mounted on steel beams, and they can be removed.”

Officials say the tax benefits will put $16 million into local coffers over the next 20 years in operation.

"It is incredible," said Mt. Morris Town Supervisor Dave DiSalvo. "It is going to lower taxes, pay for equipment and put money in the bank. It affects the schools. The fire district alone is going to be paying a third of the fire district, so it's a win-win for a community our size and it is incredible."

This is one of 10 solar farm projects that EDF Renewables is working on across the state. The next one to go online is located in Canton, St. Lawrence County.

EDF Renewables says at the height of constructing the Morris Ridge Solar project, it employed about 550 people with an economic impact of $70 million by way of materials, services and other expenses.