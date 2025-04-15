MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Hardware giant Lowe’s made a deal to acquire Artisan Design Group in a $1.325 billion all-cash deal, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Lowe’s made a deal to acquire Artisan Design Group in a $1.325 billion all-cash deal



ADG, is known for design, distribution and installation services for interior surface finishes



Lowe's expects new home construction to be a major driver for its business in the next decade

The company focusses on design, distribution and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, according to a news release from Lowe's announcing the deal.

ADG has a network of 3,200 installers, saw $1.8 billion in 2024 revenue. Lowe’s plans on integrating to their Lowe’s Pro distribution channel, a $50 billion market. ADG, currently based out of Dallas, Tx., has 132 distribution, design, and service facilities in 18 states.

“With more than 18 million homes needed in the United States by 2033, we expect new home construction will be a major driver of Pro planned spend for the next decade,” said Marvin Ellison, president and CEO of Lowe's.

“The acquisition of ADG allows us to build on our momentum with Pro planned spend and is expected to expand our total addressable market by approximately $50 billion,” he said in the news release.

The deal should be done by the end of the second quarter, barring any regulatory snags or other issues.