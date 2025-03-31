RALEIGH, N.C. — It may be almost two decades since the California gold rush, but the popularity of gold has continued to skyrocket.

With possible tariffs and an uncertain economy, the price of gold has reached over $3,000 per ounce, almost $1,000 more since its price last year.

Gemologist James Vincent struck gold when he entered the jewelry business. Vincent founded Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry over 15 years ago.

Vincent always loved to wear chains, eventually selling jewelry out of catalogs to customers at his restaurant.

“I never spoke to anyone or met anyone who bought a gold chain and later regretted it,” Vincent said. “It just makes you feel good.”

He has grown his business from a small rental space, to what he said is the largest jewelry showroom in North Carolina.

Vincent has also put the customer first, catering to their needs. He provides the services of estate jewelry purchasing for resale or recycling unwanted jewelry like old class rings or dated pieces into gold bars, and sells to other businesses down the chain of recycling.

"Knowing that gold, to the, at an all time high right now, some folks would rather have that money allocated to a different purpose,” Vincent said.

Although, the real sparkle of his business is their diamonds.

“We really do have the perfect diamond for anyone who's in the market for a diamond,” Vincent said.

He said around 90% of their business is bridal related and he has not seen a decline of couples coming in to make this lifetime purchase, despite the cost of gold increasing.

“I think all that is just sort of built into the cost of doing business for us. I don't think that would be enough to cause anyone to propose or not to propose,” Vincent said.

The price of gold has skyrocketed this month, according to USA Gold, at over $3,100 on the last day of March and it is up more than 15% since the beginning of the year. Gold prices haven't seen a jump this dramatic since after the recession.

“When you have that ring 10 years from now, it increases in value. The gold that's in that ring increases in value, just as does the price of gold over the same period of time,” Vincent said.

Although other common jewelry elements like diamonds have seen a decrease in price, according to Diamond Price Index.

“Laboratory grown diamonds have affected the natural diamond market, in a way that has brought prices down just a little bit. But again, I do think that we've seen a large sort of a demand for the natural diamonds,” Vincent said.

Vincent said platinum is becoming more popular as it’s about one third of the price of gold. Regardless of what metal your jewelry may be made of, Vincent suggests shopping at a local jeweler to get exactly what you are looking for.

“There's an experience to be had when you're dealing with a local jeweler. You can walk in and they know your name and they recognize you, it's a relationship of trust,” Vincent said.

He said if you plan to have a piece of gold jewelry or coin appraised, to go to a reputable business and have the appraisal done in person. Vincent said it’s important to understand the units of measurement for precious minerals so you can ensure you are getting the best deal.