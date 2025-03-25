FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — If you live in North Carolina, you may have started seeing things outside, including cars, covered in pollen.

Raleigh and Greensboro are listed among the top 10 cities for the most pollen, which means good business for car washing businesses this spring.

Fayetteville resident Pamela Iford is now taking her car through the Take 5 Car Wash at least once a week. She said she has to do it because she suffers from allergies.

“Sneezing. Constantly sneezing,” Iford said. “Nose running, eyes running and a whole lot of itching.”

Pollen is covering everything now, including cars and driveways, and people with allergies are having a tough time.

“Well, I take allergy shots. It’s crazy,” Iford said. “But I have to keep the pollen down on mine.”

The increase in pollen means business is blooming at local car wash locations.

The manager at the Take 5 Car Wash said 600 cars came in for a cleaning on Sunday.

“I don’t even have enough staff for it to, like to keep it up, because of how busy it is here,” Aquinda Henry said.

You can get more information on the pollen count in your area through the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology's (AAAAI) website by clicking here.