RALEIGH, N.C. — A multinational property management company has agreed to stop using technology that helps landlords set rents based on non-public data, North Carolina’s chief lawyer said Tuesday.

The settlement with Cortland is one of the first to restrict a major landlord from illegally using software created by RealPage Inc., N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson said in a news release.

“Today’s settlement means one less landlord is using RealPage’s unlawful AI software to charge North Carolinians unfair rents,” he said.

Jackson was part of a lawsuit that accused six companies, including Cortland, of working together through RealPage to share sensitive data about rent prices, occupancy, rent-setting strategies and discounts.

RealPage's algorithm helps landlords to coordinate to set prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down, the Justice Department said in an antitrust lawsuit filed against the software company in August.

The six real estate management companies were added to the suit in January, said Colorado’s attorney general, who is part of the settlement with Cortland announced Tuesday.

Although Cortland, which was founded in Atlanta and has offices in England, will be allowed to use software to set rents, the company has agreed to restrictions on the types of data it uses and shares with other landlords.

The case against RealPage and the five other real estate companies named in the suit – Greystar Real Estate Partners, Blackstone’s LivCor, Camden Property Trust, Cushman & Wakefield and Pinnacle Property Management Services and Willow Bridge Property Co. — continues, Jackson said.

The six landlords own or manage a total of more than 70,000 units in North Carolina, Jackson said. Cortland, with more than 5,000 units, is the second-largest North Carolina landlord of the six in the suit.

A RealPage executive has said that its software’s price recommendations are used less than half the time.

“It’s past time to stop scapegoating RealPage — and now our customers — for housing affordability problems when the root cause of high housing costs is the under-supply of housing,” Jennifer Bowcock, RealPage's senior vice president for communications, said in January.