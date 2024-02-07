VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Communities across Volusia and Flagler counties are facing an urgent need for food.

“We are seeing that a lot of the federal funding for pandemic programs are starting to decline and they’re leaving. And what we’re finding is that we’re actually feeling some of the worst effects locally. We’ve had multiple food pantries reach out to us and ask for support because of the increased need that they’re experiencing,” CEO of Community Foundation and United Way of Volusia and Flagler counties Courtney Edgcomb said.

“People who don’t have a card, they come and check in with her and she sets them up to give them a card. That way they can get a distribution of food once a month, every Wednesday,” President of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties Marvin Miller said.

Everyone pitches in

Every Wednesday for the past 15 years, he has volunteered at the food bank.

“How can I not show up? They’re all here (…) They love being here and they love what the Jewish Federation does and makes me proud to be part of it,” Miller said.

Preparations start early in the day. Jean Bail is one of more than 30 volunteers who work on preparing 100 bags of fruits and vegetables that will fill up the carts.

“It’s rewarding, and hopefully it helps people,” Bail said.

As Miller takes the shopping cart around the food bank, all volunteers work together to fill it up.

“Say there’s two families. There’d be two bags of groceries,” Miller said.

They also provide families with necessities, like toiletries and toilet paper.

“Everybody chips in. Warren has been pushing the cart around here enough times. They got it wired down pretty good. It’s just keeps it moving. They all know what they do and it’s fun,” Miller said.

Executive Director of the Jewish Federation Robert Lennick says between 2022 and 2023, they have seen almost a 50% increase in the number of people coming to the pantry.

“Since August alone, this past August, we’ve seen a 40% increase in newcomers. First time clients coming to get food assistance. So, the needs are growing dramatically,” Lennick said.

That’s why Miller says the work they do at the food bank is now more crucial than ever.

“It runs around 100 families. And you figure the average of four to a family, that’s 400 people are getting fed. And we used to run, you know, 60 or 70 for the longest time and just started picking up,” Miller said.

As Miller gets closer to nine decades lived, he says as long as there’s a need, he’ll keep showing up for the community.

“Ninety years have slipped away pretty quick, but I enjoy it as much today — in fact, more today — than I did then,” Miller said.

How you can help or get help

The Jerry Doliner Food Bank distributes food by appointment on Wednesdays, only between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. If you or someone you know is struggling to get food and want to learn how to get help from this organization, you can call them at 386-672-0294. They also accept food donations throughout the week.

The Community Foundation and United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties have seen the need in the community, and they are in the process of setting up a Food Insecurity Fund which will be formally announced in the upcoming weeks. This would provide a source of grants for local nonprofits and food banks who help the community.

If you would like to support the Jewish Federation’s Jerry Doliner Food Bank Fund, you may donate to their mission financially or by volunteering with them.