OHIO — Kohl's has plans to close 27 of its more than 1,100 locations this weekend, citing underperformance.

It's among the moves the Wisconsin-based chain has made recently, which also included ending Amazon returns at some stores, as well as cutting 10% of its corporate workforce.

Its sales have declined recently. In 2024, its retail sales declined 7.2%.

Two of the Ohio stores that are closing are in the Cincinnati area:

Blue Ash: 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati): 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a press release. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In total, 15 states will have closures this weekend. To see the full list, click here.